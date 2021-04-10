ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — You may not be able to release balloons for celebration or in mourning.
There's a bill on the governor's desk that could ban releasing balloons for people 13 and older.
If signed, violators would face a fine.
Sponsors of the bill say it’s to reduce hazards and pollution.
Balloons can end up miles from where they were released, even hurting or killing animals they come in contact with.
Montgomery and Queen Anne’s counties, as well as Ocean City, already have a ban on balloon releases in place.