BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Ravens cheerleader is a finalist for the chance to be featured in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a virtual, open casting call.
Summer Wilson says when her friend sent her a message to enter the contest, she scoffed, saying her time has come and gone.
Each finalist will have an SI photo shoot and six will be chosen to appear in the prestigious swimsuit edition.