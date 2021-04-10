COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.5K New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders, Local TV, Maryland News, Sports Illustrated, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Ravens cheerleader is a finalist for the chance to be featured in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a virtual, open casting call.

READ MORE: Maryland Lawmakers Override Vetoes On Sweeping Police Reform Measures

READ MORE: Students In Montgomery County Surprise AP Bio Teacher With Special Thank You On Zoom

Summer Wilson says when her friend sent her a message to enter the contest, she scoffed, saying her time has come and gone.

But then she thought, why not!

MORE NEWS: Concern Growing Over Cherry Trees Long-Term Future As Tidal Basin Floods

Each finalist will have an SI photo shoot and six will be chosen to appear in the prestigious swimsuit edition.

CBS Baltimore Staff