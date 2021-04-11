COVID-19 IN MDOver 1.4K New Cases Reported, 11 New Deaths
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:AFSCME Local 1077, Baltimore, Crime, Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was shot in the head and chest Sunday afternoon in northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded to a home in the 4800 block of Bayonne Avenue for a shooting at 3:21 p.m.

When they arrived they found a 22-year-old man was wounded in a shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff