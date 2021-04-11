BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was shot in the head and chest Sunday afternoon in northeast Baltimore.
Officers responded to a home in the 4800 block of Bayonne Avenue for a shooting at 3:21 p.m.
When they arrived they found a 22-year-old man was wounded in a shooting.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.