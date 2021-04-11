SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Spring man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, for receiving child pornography.

Anjan Ghosh Tagore, 48, also will serve 18 months for violating his supervised release from a previous federal conviction for possession of child pornography.

Judge Peter J. Messitte imposed the sentences on Tagore on April 8 to be served consecutively. Tagore also must forfeit his electronic devices and pay $3,000 in restitution to a child pornography victim.

After Tagore is released from prison, he must continue to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employer and where he is a student under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

In February 2019, monitoring software on Tagore’s computer alerted the United States Probation Office that he was searching for images of “naked/nude/preteen” children on his computer, although he at first denied any knowledge of his computer being used that way, and then finally admitting to viewing the material, according to the plea agreement.

On April 16, 2019, Tagore used a computer at a library in Montgomery County to view nude images of children, Montgomery County Police told U.S. Probation officials. This was in violation of the rules of Tagore’s sex offender treatment program. Tagore also did not notify probation officials of the questioning from Montgomery County Police.

That same month after being questioned by a probation officer, Tagore turned over several USB drives and MIcro SD cards that he was not allowed to own. A search warrant executed on the digital media revealed 105 video files of child pornography, including prepubescent children, at least one of whom was an infant or toddler.

Jonathan F. Lenzner, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland; Jennifer C. Boone, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office, and Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones announced the sentence.

