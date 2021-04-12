WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A heads up if you take the Metro, you may need to get a new SmarTrip card.
That's because its getting a new payment system that won't link up with some of the old cards.
Metro said the best way to tell if you need to replace your card is to check the serial number on the back. All newer SmarTrip cards begin with the serial number "0167."
If yours doesn’t, it will need to be replaced. Here’s how you can get that done.
Metro said it could impact as many as 400,000 people. The rollout of the new technology is scheduled to begin sometime in June and will continue over the year.