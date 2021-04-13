COVID-19 IN MDMaryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot In Light Of Clot Reports
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:animals rescued, Baltimore, Baltimore News, BARCS, Dog Rescued, husky puppies, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the husky puppies found living in their own filth and starving inside a broken-down car in Baltimore is doing much better, BARCS Animal Shelter said Tuesday.

READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Armed With Gun, Knife Killed In Trooper-Involved Shooting, Maryland State Police Say

Noki is stable and is being put with a foster family as he continues his recovery.

Unfortunately, the other two puppies are still in critical condition. Two other puppies died over the weekend.

READ MORE: Former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford Indicted In Connection With Series Of Arsons

A customer at a gas station near the Hanover Street bridge found the four-week-old puppies.

That’s when BARCS stepped in to help.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot In Light Of Clot Reports

They’re now looking for donations to the Franky Fund to help with the survivors’ care.

CBS Baltimore Staff