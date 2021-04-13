BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the husky puppies found living in their own filth and starving inside a broken-down car in Baltimore is doing much better, BARCS Animal Shelter said Tuesday.
Noki is stable and is being put with a foster family as he continues his recovery.
Unfortunately, the other two puppies are still in critical condition. Two other puppies died over the weekend.
A customer at a gas station near the Hanover Street bridge found the four-week-old puppies.
They’re now looking for donations to the Franky Fund to help with the survivors’ care.