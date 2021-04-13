BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.
86-year-old Barbara Turner was last seen on April 7th, in the 1200 block of East 35th Street.
She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.
Help Investigators Locate 86 year-old Woman. https://t.co/T9q0eKFMNq pic.twitter.com/0IBw0AW8TW
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) April 13, 2021
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Barbara Turner is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.