BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

86-year-old Barbara Turner was last seen on April 7th,  in the 1200 block of East 35th Street.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Barbara Turner is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.