Thanks to Baltimore-based artist Ed Kaitz, local art aficionados will have an opportunity to own one of his one-of-a-kind, whimsical, colorful, original artworks while supporting Baltimore Child Abuse Center at the same time. Kaitz has generously offered to donate a portion of sales from all of his artwork as an ongoing gift to support BCAC, an organization close to his heart.
Kaitz is a survivor of early childhood trauma, and as an artist, he creates beautiful, surreal works as a form of expression and a way to share his unique creativity with others. He has had one man shows in and around Baltimore. His work may be found in the private collections of art lovers up and down the East Coast. A lifelong arts enthusiast, Kaitz has been creating unique paintings, mixed media works, drawings, poetry, illustrations and songs since 1999.
“We are grateful that Ed Kaitz considered Baltimore Child Abuse Center when deciding to donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of his artwork to a child abuse organization,” said Adam Rosenberg, LifeBridge Health’s vice president of violence intervention and prevention. “Baltimore area kids will most certainly benefit from Ed’s gift, and art lovers will enjoy owning a piece of unique art while giving back to child abuse survivors at the same time. A win-win for everyone!”
If you would like to inquire about any of his pieces or make a purchase, you can contact the artist directly at edkaitz@icloud.com or 443-253-1345. You can also see more of his work on Instagram.