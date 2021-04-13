ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state’s Department of Health is directing all Maryland vaccine providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice, following a recommendation from the CDC and FDA to pause the one-shot vaccine following reports of clots.

“Providers should continue to maintain their supplies of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in a manner that prevents wastage,” state health officials said.

As of Tuesday, 173,534 Marylanders have received the J&J shot in total, with more than 8,600 receiving the one-shot vaccine in the last day.

In a joint statement from the CDC and FDA, officials said:

“As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia). All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered. Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given. CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html. The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.”

The CDC and FDA provided more information about the pause below:

The Hagerstown mass vaccination site will honor all J&J appointments, but switch to Pfizer.

If you have any questions, call the vaccination support center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Baltimore City health officials also said they would be pausing J&J vaccinations and switch to Moderna at its vaccination clinics.

This morning, the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Drug Administration recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, to look into the possibility of blood clots forming in an extremely small number of younger patients. Accordingly, the Baltimore City Health Department is pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine until we receive further information from our federal and state partners. This pause will not significantly impact our local vaccination operations. The Baltimore City Health Department is utilizing the Moderna vaccine at our Baltimore City Community College vaccination clinic, as well as at our mobile vaccination clinics. We will continue to provide the Moderna vaccines to residents, as we await more details regarding the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. To date, the Baltimore City Health Department has received 1400 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, making up approximately 3% of our first dose vaccination supply. While the number of individuals who have reported experiencing blood clots remains small, people who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination, should immediately contact their health care provider.

State officials said they will provide more information on this situation when it becomes available.

