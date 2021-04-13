BALTIMORE (WJZ) — TSA agents say they stopped a traveler at BWI Airport on Monday who was carrying 98 bullets onto an airplane.
A TSA spokesperson said on Twitter:READ MORE: Baltimore Police Charge Man For Allegedly Beating, Stabbing His Mother To Death
“There’s no actual need to carry 98 bullets onto an airplane–and of course ammunition is not allowed to be carried onto a plane. @TSA at @BWI_Airport stopped a traveler with these bullets at one of the checkpoints yesterday. Know what’s in your carry-on bag. #ProhibitedItemsWeek”
MORE NEWS: Maryland State Trooper Shoots Possibly Armed Person Near Leonardtown Barrack, Police Say
There's no actual need to carry 98 bullets onto an airplane–and of course ammunition is not allowed to be carried onto a plane. @TSA at @BWI_Airport stopped a traveler with these bullets at one of the checkpoints yesterday. Know what's in your carry-on bag. #ProhibitedItemsWeek pic.twitter.com/lnEV1tetKhREAD MORE: Who Is Replacing Ryan Wagner As Orioles' Public Address Announcer?
— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) April 13, 2021
The spokesperson is urging travelers to know what’s inside their bags before going through an airport.