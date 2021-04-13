BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Questions remain after the Orioles abruptly parted ways with public address announcer Ryan Wagner prior to the team’s home opener last week. Bowie Baysox public address announcer Adrienne Roberson has been handling the PA duties during the team’s current homestand, but there has been no announcement of who will be behind the mic going forward.
When contacted via email by CBS on Tuesday, Orioles Director of Public Relations Katie Krause said that the organization expects to have "more information including a plan for the remainder of the season in place next week."
Little is known about the reason behind Wagner's departure, and the popular former voice of Camden Yards has remained silent on Twitter since the team let him go.
The Orioles wrapped up a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend. Their Monday opener against the Seattle Mariners was postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday with the teams now playing a doubleheader as part of their four-game series that ends on Thursday.
Once the series against the Mariners ends, the team will be back out on the road for a three-game series against the Texas Rangers (April 16-18) and followed by a two-game set against the Miami Marlins (April 20-21). They return home for another seven-game homestand against the Oakland A's (April 23-25) and New York Yankees (April 26-29).
WJZ will continue to follow developments in this evolving situation.