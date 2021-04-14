COVID-19 IN MDOver 1.5K New Cases, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Animals, Baltimore, Baltimore News, cicadas, copperhead snakes, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Soon, Maryland will be filled with the sounds of cicadas, and while many residents may view the insects as pests, some may view them as a snack.

Copperhead snakes would agree!

The venomous snakes, which are here in Maryland, love to snap up a cicada as a quick meal.

So be careful, if you know copperheads are already living on your property, just pay close attention when walking at night that you don’t step on a snake slithering by.

But don’t worry, if you don’t already have the snakes in your area, they aren’t going to move in from out of the region to feast.

