BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Soon, Maryland will be filled with the sounds of cicadas, and while many residents may view the insects as pests, some may view them as a snack.
Copperhead snakes would agree!
The venomous snakes, which are here in Maryland, love to snap up a cicada as a quick meal.
So be careful, if you know copperheads are already living on your property, just pay close attention when walking at night that you don't step on a snake slithering by.
But don’t worry, if you don’t already have the snakes in your area, they aren’t going to move in from out of the region to feast.