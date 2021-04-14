COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — The first-ever brunch battle now has a winner, and one teen got the $500 cash prize for having the best breakfast bites.
Ten teams faced off Wednesday morning at the Restaurant Association of Maryland’s Howard County office.READ MORE: Gov. Hogan, Mayor Scott Concerned About Loss Of Vaccine Trust Due To Johnson & Johnson Issues
The teens worked with chefs from across the state to create their favorite brunch dishes in one hour.READ MORE: Dr. David Fowler, Former Maryland Chief Medical Examiner, Called To Stand For Defense In Derek Chauvin Murder Trial
It was Gillian Gallagher who took the top prize for her apple pecan waffle with bacon and a sweet potato hash!
This win means her chef mentor, Dan Wecker, is now competing for Team Maryland in the bacon category at the 2021 World Food Championships in Texas!MORE NEWS: 13-Year-Old, 16-Year-Old Charged In Fabian Mendez’s Fatal Carjacking In SE Baltimore