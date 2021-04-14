ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Just hours after Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford said he will not run for Governor of Maryland in 2022, Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz is throwing her hat into the ring.
She announced her candidacy Wednesday afternoon, saying, “The past year has been incredibly tough for us all, but the perseverance and fortitude I’ve seen from Marylanders across our great state has been awe-inspiring. Their strength has inspired me to run for governor and, if given the opportunity, I will serve the people of Maryland with tireless dedication.”READ MORE: No Charges Against Officer Who Fatally Shot Ashli Babbitt During Insurrection At US Capitol In January
Schulz is running to be the Republican Party nominee.READ MORE: University Of Maryland Will Have In-Person Spring 2021 Commencement At Maryland Stadium
She has also previously served as Maryland’s Secretary of Labor, Licensing and Regulation and in the Maryland House of Delegates.
“We’ve come a long way over the past few years, but there is still work to be done. I want us – together – to build on our past successes and fulfill the great promise and potential for the next generation.MORE NEWS: Watch Live: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott To Give Update On Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine At 4:30 PM
The primary is scheduled for June 28, 2022.