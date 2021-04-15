WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating reports of a white van approaching young people in the Woodlawn area.
Detectives say in one case the driver then tried to lure a 12-year-old child inside.
That incident happened in the 8600 block of Windsor Mill Road on Sunday, April 11 around 6 p.m. The child refused and ran home. The driver fled the scene.
Then on Tuesday, detective received another similar report of a incident on Walden Circle
A group of children reported that a masked subject driving a white van approached them around 4 p.m. and displayed a handgun.
The children were ordered into the vehicle, but refused.
The driver is described as a white man in his 50s. The GMC Savana van shown below was involved in Sunday’s incident.
The public is urged to contact the police if they encounter this van at 911 or 410-307-2020.
