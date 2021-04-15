COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating reports of a white van approaching young people in the Woodlawn area.

Detectives say in one case the driver then tried to lure a 12-year-old child inside.

That incident happened in the 8600 block of Windsor Mill Road on Sunday, April 11 around 6 p.m. The child refused and ran home. The driver fled the scene.

Then on Tuesday, detective received another similar report of a incident on Walden Circle

A group of children reported that a masked subject driving a white van approached them around 4 p.m. and displayed a handgun.

The children were ordered into the vehicle, but refused.

The driver is described as a white man in his 50s. The GMC Savana van shown below was involved in Sunday’s incident.

Baltimore County police say there are reports a man in his 50s is trying to lure people into a van.

The public is urged to contact the police if they encounter this van at 911 or 410-307-2020.

