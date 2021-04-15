DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 37-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Dundalk.
Baltimore County Police are now investigating what may have caused the crash.
Officers responded to North Point and Maple roads just before 1:50 a.m. after a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, Kristin Dewald, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police continue to look at what factors caused the crash.