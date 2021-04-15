COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ)– Maryland State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday on I-495.
It happened at Kenilworth Avenue on northbound I-495 shortly before midnight.
Police say the driver, identified as Taiwo Iluyemi, was the sole driver who hit the pedestrian.
Detectives say there was no sign of impairment.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian was trying to cross the road when they were hit.
The incident remains under investigation.