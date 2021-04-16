COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.5K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 28-year-old man who was last seen Friday evening near Franklin Square Hospital.

Gary Michael Simonowicz was last seen at 6:36 p.m. wearing a gray jacket, blue pants and a camo backpack.

Police believe he may be in Baltimore City. Call 410-307-2020.

