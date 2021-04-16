ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 28-year-old man who was last seen Friday evening near Franklin Square Hospital.
Gary Michael Simonowicz was last seen at 6:36 p.m. wearing a gray jacket, blue pants and a camo backpack.
#MISSING: 28-year-old Gary Michael Simonowicz, 5'11, 205lbs. LS 4/16 at 6:36pm near Franklin Square Hospital wearing a gray jacket, blue pants and a camo backpack. May be in Baltimore City. Have info? Call 410-307-2020 #CriticalMissing ^DJM pic.twitter.com/sG8GBrPFyn
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 17, 2021
Police believe he may be in Baltimore City. Call 410-307-2020.