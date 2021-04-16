GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 47-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after he crashed his motorcycle along Mountain Road in Glen Burnie Thursday afternoon.
Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the area of Mountain Road near Ritchie Highway for a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m.
Police said the Harley Davidson Electra Glide was traveling westbound on Mountain Road at a high rate of speech when it the motorcycle operator tried to stop at a red light near Southdale Shopping Center. Instead the driver lost control and was ejected.
John David Kaehler, of Pasadena, was taken to Shock Trauma where he remains with life threatening injuries.
Police said the primary cause of the crash was speed and failing to stop for a red signal.
Police said the primary cause of the crash was speed and failing to stop for a red signal.

At this time, police don't know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.