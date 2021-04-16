BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bryn Mawr students walked out of school Friday morning in solidarity with their Black drama teacher who they said was forced to resign after an incident with a white student.
Students said Adrienne Knight was allegedly forced to resign after she shared her experience with racism at the school on YouTube.
In a press release, students who call themselves “Black at the Trischools,” which include Bryn Mawr, Gilman and Roland Park Country School, said the student told Knight to “fetch” her belongings in a subordinate way “as if she were her servant.”
After Knight spoke out about the incident on her YouTube anonymously, she was allegedly pushed to leave. She “felt hostile in this racially-triggered environment.”
In a statement, Bryn Mawr’s administration said: “True to The Bryn Mawr School mission, we support our students using their bold voices for a better world. The school is aligned with students in our values to build a more inclusive community where every member feels an equal sense of belonging, and is committed to the work and progress outlined in Bryn Mawr’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Action Plan.”
Knight's supporter's have created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the teacher.
