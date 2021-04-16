BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tractor-trailer crash closed all lanes of the I-695 inner loop at Putty Hill Avenue Friday morning.
The trailer overturned around 4 a.m. and blocked all lanes for nearly three hours. As of 11:45 a.m. all lanes were reopened.
Commuters wanting to avoid the area should exit on Harford Road and take Taylor Avenue to Belair Road to get back on the beltway.
Update-Only the right lane remains blocked due to the earlier crash involving the tractor trailer on the IL of I-695 at Putty Hill Ave #WJZ pic.twitter.com/OrirX3rOf8

— Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) April 16, 2021
— Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) April 16, 2021
