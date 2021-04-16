COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.5K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Decrease
By Kristy Breslin
Filed Under:Baltimore County, crash, I-695, Local TV, Putty Hill, tractor-trailer crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tractor-trailer crash closed all lanes of the I-695 inner loop at Putty Hill Avenue Friday morning.

The trailer overturned around 4 a.m. and blocked all lanes for nearly three hours. As of 11:45 a.m. all lanes were reopened.

READ MORE: Missing 72-Year-Old Essex Man Found Dead, Vehicle Submerged In Local Creek

Commuters wanting to avoid the area should exit on Harford Road and take Taylor Avenue to Belair Road to get back on the beltway.

MORE NEWS: Donate Pajamas To Critically Ill Children Through Casey Cares, Get A Free Chick-Fil-A Sandwich

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

Kristy Breslin