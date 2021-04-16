BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore grand jury indicted a man Friday for allegedly killing a man on North Charles Street last month, the State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office announced.
Philip Blankenship is charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in a crime of violence after allegedly shooting Randolph Jones in the 1300 block of North Charles Street on March 25.
If Blankenship is convicted of all charges, he faces a potential maximum sentence of life plus 20 years.
Police said they found Jones shot at about 8:21 p.m. and pronounced him dead at the scene.
A witness saw a fight break out between the two men, and that’s when Blankenship allegedly pulled a handgun and shot Jones in the torso, according to a statement from Mosby’s office.
During the investigation, Blankenship allegedly made unsolicited remarks about his involvement in the shooting after being arrested the following day, according to the statement. The arresting officer's body-worn camera recorded those statements.
“The violence that plagues our city is completely and utterly unacceptable, which is why my office is committed to ensuring accountability for those alleged to commit it,” Mosby said in the statement.