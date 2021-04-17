BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a five-year-old was grazed by a bullet in a southwest Baltimore shooting late Saturday night, after a bullet went through a window into the home.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Wilkens Avenue at around 10:04 p.m. They found the child suffering from a graze wound to the arm.
The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the child was inside of a home when a bullet came through the window, grazing their arm.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott tweeted about the incident saying somebody knows and needs to say something. He added, "We also must deal with the local, state and national issue of illegal guns and gun trafficking."
Five years old just at home being a kid and someone being irresponsible & reckless shoots a gun and the child ends up injured. Lucky that he was not severely injured. Somebody knows and needs to say something. Conflicts do not have to end in gunfire. We can and must be better.
— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) April 18, 2021
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.