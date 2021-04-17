BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Islamic Relief USA hosted a food giveaway in Baltimore on Saturday.
The giveaway is in observance of Ramadan- the month of fasting in the Islamic faith.
Volunteers delivered 168 boxes of food to families, benefitting as many as 840 people.
The organization noted food insecurity has increased during the pandemic, with as many as 26 million Americans report a shortage of food each week.
Ramadan ends on May 12.
