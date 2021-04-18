BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are investigating how a baby ended up in the back of a towed car Sunday evening in Baltimore.
Police said the vehicle was towed from Baltimore County to a tow truck lot on Fairlawn Avenue around 7:30 p.m.READ MORE: Baltimore County Man Arrested With Loaded Handgun At BWI Airport
At this time, police have not released the condition of the baby or any information on the baby’s parents.READ MORE: Mr. Trash Wheel Celebrating 7th Birthday Next Month With Recycle Mosaic
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app nowMORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases & 17 Deaths Reported Sunday