BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is recovering after he was shot in southwest Baltimore earlier Sunday afternoon.
Southwest District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim at around 2:25 p.m.
When they got there they found a 45-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.
Police learned the victim was in the 2800 block of Ganley Drive when he was shot by an unidentified man. The victim was taken to an area hospital by a citizen.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.