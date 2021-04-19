FORT MEADE, Md. (WJZ) — A sergeant at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland was convicted by a military panel of two specifications of sexual assault on April 16.
Sgt. Nelson O. Rodriguez faced four charges and eight specifications in violation of military justice code for sexual assault, rape, attempted rap, aggravated assault, assault by battery and obstruction of justice, according to a spokesman at Fort Meade
He was not found guilty of the six other specifications by the panel which was made up of officer and enlisted members.
The sentencing phase commenced directly following the proceedings which lasted five days.
The military judge sentenced Rodriguez to a reduction in rank from Sergeant E-5 to Private E-1, a dishonorable discharge, and 36 months of confinement for each specification of sexual assault, to be served concurrently.
