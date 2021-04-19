BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fr. Martin H. Demek, the pastor at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Baltimore, was suspended from his ministry pending the results of an investigation into allegations he sexually abused a minor more than 30 years ago.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is now investigating those allegations and have suspended Demek from the ministry pending the results of the investigation.

Demek denied the allegation, the archdiocese said in a press release Sunday, and he is cooperating with the investigation.

“The Archdiocese received the allegation earlier this year and immediately reported the allegation to law enforcement,” church officials said in a statement. “Archdiocesan policy requires the Archdiocese to cooperate with any investigation by law enforcement and also to conduct its own investigation.”

According to the church, the alleged abuse began in 1989 when the victim was 11 years old.

The abuse reported happened multiple times at the St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Manchester.

“This matter is in an early stage of investigation and thus no determination of credibility has been made by the Archdiocese at this time,” their statement reads. “However, the Archdiocese is making this communication in order to solicit any relevant information as part of its investigation and also in order to fulfill its commitment to open communication with affected communities.”

The archdiocese opened its own investigation, separate from that of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, with their permission.

Fr. Demek was ordained as a priest in 1975 and served as an Associate Pastor at Our Lady Queen of Peace between 1975 and 1980. He also served at St .Thomas Aquinas (1980-1984) and Shrine of the Little Flower (1984-1987). He served as a pastor at St. Bartholomew (1987-1996), St. William of York (1996-2010) and Corpus Christi (2010 – present).

He also served as Administrator at Our Lady of Sorrows and Our Lady of Perpetual Help (1996).

“The Archdiocese of Baltimore is committed to protecting children and helping to heal victims of abuse,” church officials said. “We urge anyone who has any knowledge of any child sexual abuse to come forward, and to report it immediately to law enforcement.”

If clergy or other church personnel is suspected of committing the abuse, they ask that you also call the Archdiocesan Office of Child and Youth Protection Victims’ Assistance Hotline at 1-866-417-7469. If you have any other information relevant to this matter, please contact the Archdiocese Office of Child and Youth Protection at 410-547-5348.

Counseling is available to those affected by child sexual abuse.

