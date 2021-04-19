BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under Armour announces new plans Monday for its new headquarters in Port Covington in Baltimore.
The sports equipment company said it is now downsizing the facility.
They describe it as “reimagine for a post-COVID environment” that will downsize its “global corporate and Americas regional functions” into one location.
"Under Armour's global headquarters at Port Covington will become the primary home to our Americas business and our core global functions." said Patrik Frisk, CEO and President of Under Armour. "The campus will represent the future of performance grounded in innovation, that embodies the ethos we live, breathe, and sweat as a team every single day. We are excited to continue our commitment to the City of Baltimore and provide an even better workspace for teammates, a new retail location and a best-in-class athletic facility, as we plan for the future of the brand."
They plan to built their global campus on the 50-acre site they bought back in 2016.
The campus will feature retail and office spaces, as well as an NCAA-regulation track and field facility, a multi-sport playing field and basketball courts to serve primarily as a testing ground for Under Armour's innovation, product development, and sports marketing.
It’s set to be fully operational by 2025.