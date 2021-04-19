Hi Everyone!
With my birthday being on the April 18, I have a yearly bookmark to remember the weather by. And I have noticed, over the years, we seem to round a big turn in the weather this next week. And the extended outlook for the next seven days backs that up. Temperature wise the chilliest day we see is Thursday with a high of 56°. Many days we are at 70 or darn close to it. Tomorrow actually 74°.
At night we see no forecast temperature in the 30s. That is not to say some suburban areas once or twice this week won't' fall from a 40° overnight forecast low to 37° or so. But the point is made.
It also seems, this week, trees really start to bloom. The leaves really open up. Nature kind of goes into high gear.
We are still a few weeks away form our last frost date. So I would be careful about planting, or moving your outdoor potted plants placed inside for safe keeping over the Winter outside too soon. But I think it is real safe to say your chances of any more snow are almost zero.
MB!