BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman and a 17-year-old boy are injured after they were both shot in south Baltimore, police said Monday.
Southern District officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of 5th Street to investigate a reported shooting at around 5:43 p.m. They found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot to the stomach.
Police said moments later, a 17-year-old boy walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the arm. Investigators learned both victims were hurt during the same incident.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.