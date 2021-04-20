BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Nonprofit youth groups that promote physical fitness or nutrition education can apply for a Play 60 Grant from the Ravens Foundation.

The grant provides funding of up to $10,000 as part of its effort to increase physical activity among young people and encourage healthy youth activities.

In addition to those stipulations, recipients also must organize programs or projects directed at youth ages 5 to 18 and must show measurable goals to be considered.

All projects and programs must take place in Maryland. The foundation will not consider funding capital expenditures or the construction of buildings and fields.

More than $1.4 million has been distributed to nonprofits over the last 14 years as part of the Play 60 Grant.

More than 275 programs and nearly 35,000 Baltimore-area children have benefited, according to the Ravens Foundation.

Soccer Without Borders, Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake and of Central Maryland and Baltimore SquashWise were three recipients last year.

Play 60 Grant applications are being accepted from April 19 to June 16 and are available at www.baltimoreravens.com/play60grant.

Decisions are expected to be announced in June or July.