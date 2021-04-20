BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was arrested Monday and charged in connection with shooting a man in the face in east Baltimore in February, according to police.
Bianca Nelson, 27, was charged with attempted first-degree murder for the alleged shooting on Feb. 27, police said.
Officers investigating the incident at about 9:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Normal Avenue found the 42-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officers are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2433. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.