By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was arrested Monday and charged in connection with shooting a man in the face in east Baltimore in February, according to police.

Bianca Nelson, 27, was charged with attempted first-degree murder for the alleged shooting on Feb. 27, police said.

Bianca Nelson (Photo Credit: Baltimore Police).

Officers investigating the incident at about 9:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Normal Avenue found the 42-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2433. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff