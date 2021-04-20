BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire officials are investigating the cause of a three-alarm fire at the Domino Sugar building on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded around 3 p.m. after reports of heavy smoke in the area.

When crews arrived on the scene, there was a heavy fire showing from the center of the silo, which partially collapsed. The silo is adjacent to the main building.

There were no injures reported as a result of the incident, according to Baltimore City Firefighters.

BCFD spokesperson confirms this was a 3-alarm fire that originated in/around silo and managed to make its way to the conveyor belt. Fire did not spread to adjacent buldings. No injuries reported. Crews are still working to place fire under control.

