By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire officials are investigating the cause of a three-alarm fire at the Domino Sugar building on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded around 3 p.m. after reports of heavy smoke in the area.

When crews arrived on the scene, there was a heavy fire showing from the center of the silo, which partially collapsed. The silo is adjacent to the main building.

There were no injures reported as a result of the incident, according to Baltimore City Firefighters.

 

