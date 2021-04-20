Hi Everyone!
A look back would show I was talking a mild week, which it still is going to be. But I pointed out that no overnight low was forecast in the 30s.
Behind a cold front that may bring us some severe weather tomorrow we now have two overnights, Wednesday and Thursday, that have overnight lows forecast in the mid upper 30s. Not admitting a mistake is a bigger mistake. I tempted fate and fate won. I won’t do that again till the next time I do that again.
Today is going to be a super day. Almost ten degrees above normal in the mid 70’s. And with a ton of Sun. Let’s enjoy it and deal with, all joking aside, the chance and timing of severe weather tomorrow during my Wednesday blog.
MB!