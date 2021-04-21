BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital will be launching a pilot program for same-day, walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations starting Thursday, April 22. No appointment will be needed.
A limited number of 200 Pfizer vaccines will be available for each day on a walk-up basis between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday through Saturday for anyone ages 16 and older.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Watch Issued, Then Temperature Drop Expected
The walk-up slots will be available for Baltimore City residents.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
“Walk-up vaccinations offer an option for Baltimoreans who have difficulty accessing registration via a computer or phone, or who may prefer it instead of direct scheduling or pre-registration,” a UMMS press release stated.READ MORE: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Baltimore Man Who Died After He Was Struck During A Police Chase Last Spring
Individuals seeking a walk-up vaccination should follow signage directing them to the area outside the Pratt Street Lobby near the Light Rail stop, which will be a different “check-in” area than for other BCCFH COVID-19 operations. Walk-up times and vaccination capacity may change over time, and individuals should be prepared to wait, depending on demand.
Vaccination appointments are also offered at the BCCFH; individuals can call 410-649-6200 or visit www.umms.org/BCCvaccine to book an appointment. Additional information about other vaccine sites and Maryland’s response to COVID-19 is available at covidlink.maryland.gov. Vaccine and other coronavirus data are available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.
The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (BCCFH), a public-private partnership of the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM).MORE NEWS: FDA Completes Inspection Of J&J Vaccine Maker Emergent BioSolutions, Cites Concerns Over Cross-Contamination, Sanitation
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.