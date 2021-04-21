COVID-19 IN MDMore 1.2K New Cases Reported, More Than 4M Vaccines Administered
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital will be launching a pilot program for same-day, walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations starting Thursday, April 22. No appointment will be needed.

A limited number of 200 Pfizer vaccines will be available for each day on a walk-up basis between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday through Saturday for anyone ages 16 and older.

The walk-up slots will be available for Baltimore City residents.

“Walk-up vaccinations offer an option for Baltimoreans who have difficulty accessing registration via a computer or phone, or who may prefer it instead of direct scheduling or pre-registration,” a UMMS press release stated.

Individuals seeking a walk-up vaccination should follow signage directing them to the area outside the Pratt Street Lobby near the Light Rail stop, which will be a different “check-in” area than for other BCCFH COVID-19 operations. Walk-up times and vaccination capacity may change over time, and individuals should be prepared to wait, depending on demand.

Vaccination appointments are also offered at the BCCFH; individuals can call 410-649-6200 or visit www.umms.org/BCCvaccine to book an appointment. Additional information about other vaccine sites and Maryland’s response to COVID-19 is available at covidlink.maryland.gov. Vaccine and other coronavirus data are available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (BCCFH), a public-private partnership of the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM).

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

