BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man was charged in the murder Ivan Joseph Green, Baltimore Police announced Wednesday.
Cortez Johnson, of Baltimore, was charged with first-degree murder in the April 17 fatal shooting of 38-year-old Green in the 1900 block of Braddish Avenue in southwest Baltimore.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Watch Issued, Then Temperature Drop Expected
Officers responded to the area for a report of an aggravated assault and found Green unresponsive, suffering from signs of trauma to his body.READ MORE: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Baltimore Man Who Died After He Was Struck During A Police Chase Last Spring
Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.MORE NEWS: FDA Completes Inspection Of J&J Vaccine Maker Emergent BioSolutions, Cites Concerns Over Cross-Contamination, Sanitation
Homicide detectives are currently conducting interviews in reference to this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.