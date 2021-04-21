COVID-19 IN MDMore 1.2K New Cases Reported, More Than 4M Vaccines Administered
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Cortez Johnson, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Ivan Joseph Green, Local TV, Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man was charged in the murder Ivan Joseph Green, Baltimore Police announced Wednesday.

Cortez Johnson, of Baltimore, was charged with first-degree murder in the April 17 fatal shooting of 38-year-old Green in the 1900 block of Braddish Avenue in southwest Baltimore.

Officers responded to the area for a report of an aggravated assault and found Green unresponsive, suffering from signs of trauma to his body.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Homicide detectives are currently conducting interviews in reference to this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff