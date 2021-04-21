BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two of Maryland’s historically Black colleges will host mobile vaccination clinics later this month.
Morgan State University in Baltimore will host a three-day walk-up clinic starting on April 30. They will be able to deliver about 390 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The state completed a site assessment at Bowie State University Wednesday and on April 26, the university will hold a town hall to help educate people about the vaccine and will provide vaccines on the same day.
