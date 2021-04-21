ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re still waiting to get COVID-19 vaccinated, a new option might work for you.
A drive-thru mass vaccination site will open at Ripken Stadium in Harford County Thursday.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Watch Issued, Then Temperature Drop Expected
You can register for the drive-thru by clicking here.
Help #Harford County get vaccinated. Register today for the drive-thru mass vax site coming to Ripken Stadium https://t.co/EM8DrBNmZe@HarfordExec @HarCoHealthDept pic.twitter.com/bpC3Bq8Qdb
— Harford County Gov't (@HarfordCountyMD) April 21, 2021
