COVID-19 IN MDMore 1.2K New Cases Reported, More Than 4M Vaccines Administered
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, drive-thru vaccinations in Maryland, Harford County, Health, mass vaccination site, Ripken Stadium

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re still waiting to get COVID-19 vaccinated, a new option might work for you.

A drive-thru mass vaccination site will open at Ripken Stadium in Harford County Thursday.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Watch Issued, Then Temperature Drop Expected

You can register for the drive-thru by clicking here. 

MORE NEWS: FDA Completes Inspection Of J&J Vaccine Maker Emergent BioSolutions, Cites Concerns Over Cross-Contamination, Sanitation

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff