ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the reopening of senior centers in Maryland Wednesday.
“Today, I signed an executive order to authorize the reopening of senior centers across the state for safe in person activities,” Hogan said.
The state will host vaccination clinics at senior centers through partnerships with Rite Aid, Safeway and Giant pharmacies. It’s a part of the “No Arm Left Behind” campaign.
