By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Howard County, Local TV, School Resource Officers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Wednesday that the county is recommending that School Resource Officers be withdrawn from their middle schools and announced a number of other changes to the program.

Ball also recommended that SROs wear body-worn cameras when they are on school campuses, transition to “softer” uniforms like khakis and polos and ensure that SROs are not involved in any school-based disciplinary infractions.

He also recommended equity training for both school staff and the SROs and establish an SRO community workgroup comprised of students, educators, community stakeholders and consideration of Howard County Police involvement before the current proposals and recommendations.

