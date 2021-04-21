ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Wednesday that the county is recommending that School Resource Officers be withdrawn from their middle schools and announced a number of other changes to the program.
Ball also recommended that SROs wear body-worn cameras when they are on school campuses, transition to “softer” uniforms like khakis and polos and ensure that SROs are not involved in any school-based disciplinary infractions.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Watch Issued, Then Temperature Drop Expected
He also recommended equity training for both school staff and the SROs and establish an SRO community workgroup comprised of students, educators, community stakeholders and consideration of Howard County Police involvement before the current proposals and recommendations.READ MORE: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Baltimore Man Who Died After He Was Struck During A Police Chase Last Spring
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app nowMORE NEWS: FDA Completes Inspection Of J&J Vaccine Maker Emergent BioSolutions, Cites Concerns Over Cross-Contamination, Sanitation