ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the launch of the “No Arm Left Behind” campaign to encourage residents to get the covid-19 vaccine.
The team will help contact more than 70,000 of the state’s Medicaid recipients ages 50 and up and conduct clinics at senior centers.READ MORE: Morgan State, Bowie State To Host Vaccination Clinics In April
They will also partner with MHEC to conduct campus outreach and help reserve appointments for college students at the state’s mass vaccination sites.
The state is working with 42 colleges and universities on social media and ad campaigns.
The campaign will also partner with major employers like Southwest Airlines, Exelon, Comcast, Amazon and others. They will also conduct vaccination clinics for essential workers at manufacturers and start outreach with agricultural workers.READ MORE: More No Appointment, Walk-Up COVID Vaccinations Lines To Open In Maryland Thursday
Call the vaccine support center 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to get help: 1-855-MD-GOVAX.
As of Wednesday, more than 1.6 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated and 4 million doses have been administered across the state.
