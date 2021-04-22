FORT MEADE, Md. (WJZ) — Approximately 800 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine were administered after they were “improperly handled” at Fort Meade’s main medical center.
The Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center discovered 80 vials, or around 800 doses, were handled improperly out of the manufacturer's recommended temperature range on April 12. Those doses were administered to people on April 7 and April 12 at the McGill Training Center.
Moderna and the Immunization Health Branch of the Defense Health Agency said there's no risk for potential harm for anyone who received the doses.
However, because the previously administered dose many not offer the expected protection against COVID-19, each impacted person can receive an additional dose.
KACC staff have reached out to affected individuals. If you have questions or concerns or need to reschedule your vaccination, call 410-212-4086.
