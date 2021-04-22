BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sugar processing has resumed after a fire broke our at the Domino Sugar refinery in Baltimore Tuesday.

In a statement, American Sugar Refining, Inc. said the refinery is currently online and processing, packing and shipping sugars that were in process or ready to be shipped out when the fire broke out.

They said full operations will be restored as soon as possible.

According to refinery officials, the fire began in the raw sugar shed and was confined to the shed, which is a free standing structure. The fire did not enter or damage the refinery building.

There were no injuries and 510 employees returned to work Wednesday.

“We want to thank the men and women of the Baltimore City Fire Department, our employees and everyone who ensured that no injuries occurred,” said Luis Fernandez, Co-President of ASR Group. “We are confident that the talent and dedication of the Baltimore Refinery’s employees will ensure the refinery will quickly overcome this challenge. We remain committed to continuing to supply our customers during this time.”

Clean-up efforts began on Thursday around the raw sugar shed. A shipment of raw sugar is in Annapolis and is ready to be returned to the refinery.

The company is utilizing available inventory to fulfill customer orders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

