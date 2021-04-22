BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of walk-up coronavirus vaccinations are now available at locations across Maryland.
Here’s a list of the locations and time. Note: most of these lines are separate from the regular appointment lines.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming Your Way?
M&T Bank Stadium (Pfizer)
1101 Russell St.
Baltimore, MD 21230
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (not available on days with large sporting events)
Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)
1 W Pratt St.
Baltimore, MD 21201
Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
NOTE: Baltimore City residents only
Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)
5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.
Greenbelt, MD 20740
Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)
550 Taylor Ave.
Annapolis, MD 21401
Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (not available on days with large sporting events)
Wicomico Civic Center (Pfizer)
500 Glen Ave.
Salisbury, MD 21804
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)
900 Premium Outlets Blvd.
Hagerstown, MD 21740
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Walk-up times and vaccination capacity may vary and individuals must be prepared for long wait times, depending on demand.
Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for use for 16- and 17-year-olds.
The fastest way to get through a mass vaccination site and be guaranteed a vaccine is by pre-registering at covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Drop As 1.2K New Cases Added
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.