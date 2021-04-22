BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Part of Hollins Ferry Road in Baltimore will be closed next week temporarily so the Baltimore Department of Transportation can work on area railroad crossings, department officials said.
Starting at about 7 a.m. Monday, the road between Severn and South Paca streets will be closed with detours in effect, weather permitting. Local access will be allowed for area businesses and residents.
Signs will be in the area to alert motorists of the closure. Motorists driving in the area should look for changing traffic patterns and officials encourage them to use other routes, including the following:
- From westbound Waterview Avenue at Hollins Ferry Road: Traffic will be detoured left onto Hollins Ferry Road, right on West Patapsco Avenue, right onto Washington Boulevard and right back to Hollins Ferry Road;
- From northbound Hollins Ferry Road at West Patapsco Avenue: Traffic will be detoured left onto West Patapsco Avenue, right onto Washington Boulevard, and right back onto Hollins Ferry Road;
- From westbound West Patapsco Avenue at Hollins Ferry Road: Traffic will be detoured west along West Patapsco Avenue, right onto Washington Boulevard and right onto Hollins Ferry Road;
- From southbound Washington Boulevard at Hollins Ferry Road: Traffic will be detoured south on Washington Boulevard, left on West Patapsco Avenue and left onto Hollins Ferry Road.