BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A trio of rescued husky puppies are on the mend in foster care, BARCS Animal Shelter said Thursday.
Milton and Rainbow are in foster care as of Wednesday.
According to BARCS, they no longer need the supportive medical care at an ER.
Noki was previously placed in another foster home last week.
"These sweet babies still have a long road to recovery ahead of them," BARCS said in a Facebook post. "As they grow bigger and stronger in foster care, the puppies will have their stool samples tested regularly until they stop shedding parvovirus."
BARCS thanked everyone who donated to their Franky Fund to help care for the puppies.
Originally, five four-week old puppies came into BARCS care after they were found inside a broken down car in Baltimore, covered in their own filth.
Two of the puppies died.