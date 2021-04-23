BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The advisory committee met Friday. The single-dose shot had been put on hold after reports of six people out of about eight million Americans who got the shot developed rare blood clots.

An updated warning will be added to the label.

Members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices agreed the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks from rare blood clots linked with the vaccine.

The language of the vote: “The Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the U.S. population under the FDA’s emergency use authorization.”

The vote was 10 in favor, four opposed and one abstention.

The US Food and Drug Administration will update the label for the vaccine, indicating that women under the age of 50 should be aware of the risk of blood clots from the vaccine. Earlier, Johnson & Johnson officials said they had agreed to updated language for the label.

This came after more cases- now 15- were identified since the J&J vaccine was paused last week. But the reaction remains extremely rare.

The investigation also found two more women have died from the condition, bringing the total deaths up to three. While health officials stressed the adverse effects are highly unlikely, they wanted those who receive the vaccine to be on the lookout for symptoms such as severe headaches, difficulty breathing, abdominal and leg pain.

Health experts like Dr. William Moss with Johns Hopkins had predicted the vaccine will be unpaused, with a warning for doctors and patients to help identify and treat potential blood clots.

“There are still many advantages to the J&J vaccine, single dose, easy to store.. and prior to the pause, many people expressed preference for the single dose vaccine,” Dr. Moss said. “So, we’re going to have to see how this plays out, how the messaging goes. But I’m hopeful that we can restore confidence in the J&J vaccine and further increase vaccinations.”

Dr. Moss said he’s heard about 10 million J&J vaccine doses are on standby ready to be administered.