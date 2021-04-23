ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Judiciary will enter its fifth phase of reopening on April 26.
All courts in the state will be fully operational with resumption of jury trials in criminal and civil cases in circuit courts statewide, consistent with COVID-19 emergency administrative orders.
They will continue to follow CDC guidelines in the buildings including routine cleanings, using plexiglass shields and modify gatherings in the jury and courtrooms to minimize the risk of infection.
