COVID-19 IN MD1.76M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Hospitalizations Drop As 1.1K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Judiciary, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Judiciary will enter its fifth phase of reopening on April 26.

All courts in the state will be fully operational with resumption of jury trials in criminal and civil cases in circuit courts statewide, consistent with COVID-19 emergency administrative orders.

They will continue to follow CDC guidelines in the buildings including routine cleanings, using plexiglass shields and modify gatherings in the jury and courtrooms to minimize the risk of infection.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

