COVID-19 IN MD1.7M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Hospitalizations Drop As 1.2K New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Morgan State University, required vaccines

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University will be among the colleges and universities requiring that all students, faculty and staff be vaccinated against covid when they return to campus in August.

MSU president David Wilson tweeted the news Friday morning:

READ MORE: USM To Require COVID Vaccinations For All Students, Faculty And Staff Returning To Campuses In The Fall

READ MORE: UMBC Using New Technology In Effort To Detect COVID-19 In High Occupancy Areas

In a statement from MSU:

“Last night, Morgan President David Wilson held a special campus-wide town hall meeting where among other important matters he discussed the University’s decision to require all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the start of the fall semester. An official communication regarding the measure will be released later this morning.”

Morgan State is partnering with the Maryland Health Department to host a three-day vaccination clinic starting on April 30. They will be able to deliver about 390 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The University of Maryland also announced Friday morning it would require its community to be vaccinated before returning to campus.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Freeze Warnings, Frost Advisories Issued For Friday Morning

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff