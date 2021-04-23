BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University will be among the colleges and universities requiring that all students, faculty and staff be vaccinated against covid when they return to campus in August.
MSU president David Wilson tweeted the news Friday morning:READ MORE: USM To Require COVID Vaccinations For All Students, Faculty And Staff Returning To Campuses In The Fall
@MorganStateU will require vaccinations for all faculty, staff and students for the safe reopening of the campus in August. Spread the word! My public statement will be released this morning.
— David Wilson (@morganpres) April 23, 2021
In a statement from MSU:
“Last night, Morgan President David Wilson held a special campus-wide town hall meeting where among other important matters he discussed the University’s decision to require all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the start of the fall semester. An official communication regarding the measure will be released later this morning.”
Morgan State is partnering with the Maryland Health Department to host a three-day vaccination clinic starting on April 30. They will be able to deliver about 390 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The University of Maryland also announced Friday morning it would require its community to be vaccinated before returning to campus.
